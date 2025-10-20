Ryan Lowe applauds the Wigan Athletic fans

Ryan Lowe believes his Wigan Athletic side can match anyone in League One when they’re at their best.

The Latics boss praised the efforts of all his players after Saturday’s much-needed 1-0 victory over Port Vale, sealed by substitute Maleace Asamoah’s second-half strike.

While recent form has been disappointing, Lowe reiterated his belief that his squad had more than enough quality and character to come through the difficult spell, and says the rise in efforts he’s seen on the training pitch is a strong indicator of that.

“It’s the basics of football,” he said. “Win your tackles, win your duels, work harder and run hard, and they're the fundamentals that get you where you want to get to.

“We’ve all had to come through them, we’ve all had to do that, and hope a little bit of quality somewhere along the way helps you, which it did in Maleace being on the shoulder and Sam (Tickle) making a couple of saves.

“I knew that from training this week, though, because one of the lads asked me if we were wearing shin pads for training and I said, ‘It hasn’t got that bad yet!’

“The standards have risen this week in training – not that they were bad – but I wanted to see a little bit more.

“I wanted the passing drills to be right, I wanted the possession to be right, I wanted the in-possession and out-of-possession stuff to be bob on.

“It’s easy for me to say now, and I don't like doing that, but I have seen all week what they were trying to do, and they gave us all that, so fair play to the group. That’s why that’s on them, because they listen.

“When they do their jobs to the best of their ability, then we’re a match for anyone.”

Saturday’s game was far from pretty, especially after Wigan were reduced to 10 men following Dara Costelloe’s first-half sending off.

But Lowe credited the preparation during the week for the team's resolute defensive showing.

“I’m not sitting here saying we’ve tactically outdone Port Vale and we passed them off the park, because it wasn’t pretty in the second half, but we found a way to win,” he added.

“Without being disrespectful, Darren (Moore, Vale manager) has his teams well organised, well drilled – you know what’s coming.

“There’s balls coming in the box, there’s setbacks, there’s crosses from different angles, there’s driven ones, and Sam came and collected a lot of stuff.

“We defended with a purpose, we made sure there were no slip-ups in our defending, there were no rash clearances, but that boded well from Tuesday in training.

“We built the week – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday – knowing what was coming, and we dealt with it in training, and I felt we could deal with it today.”