Wigan Athletic 'can't think about big picture'

Antonee Robinson says Wigan Athletic can’t afford to look too far down the line as they try to climb out of the Championship drop zone.

Latics remained in the bottom three after going down 3-1 to Reading at the DW Stadium.

Next up is Saturday’s trip to Luton – who lie one place and one point above third-bottom Latics – for a real six-pointer.

And despite the league ladder starting to take shape, Robinson is looking no further than the 90 minutes at Kenilworth Road.

“You try not to think about the situation too much, it’s more a game-by-game approach,” the USA international said.

“You don’t think about the long-term, and being in a dogfight.

“We know where we are in the table, and how important it is to start picking up some results.

“All we can do is look forward to the next game, and try and put it right then.

“For us, that’s Luton this weekend, and we’ll go there aiming for a win to get back on track.

“Three points on the board would help to put Reading behind us, and help us to turn things around.”