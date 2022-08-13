Wigan Athletic Championship clash OFF

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coventry Building Society Arena

The fixture has been postponed by the EFL due to ongoing issues with the playing surface at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

An EFL statement read: “The decision follows the commissioning of an independent report by an internationally established group of sports turf experts to fully examine the current condition of the pitch.

“After a full and thorough evaluation, the league has been advised that playing on the surface in its existing state would pose a risk to players and match officials.

“In addition, the report confirmed that there is no maintenance work possible that would make the pitch safe in time for Tuesday’s game.

“Last weekend, the club’s opening home fixture of the season against Rotherham United was also postponed because of the pitch issues and the Carabao Cup Round One tie versus Bristol City moved to Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.

“Discussions remain ongoing in respect of the Club’s home game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, August 20.

“The league will now consider the circumstances of both postponements before determining what course of action could be taken in accordance with the regulations and will also remain in regular dialogue with the club over the work required to make the pitch safe and playable as soon as is practically possible.”

The move affect plenty of Latics fans who have already made travel arrangements for the fixture.