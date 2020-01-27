Wigan Athletic chase for Jordan Rhodes is 'speculation at this moment in time'

The ball remains in Wigan Athletic’s court as they try to do a deal for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes before Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

And as far as Owls boss Garry Monk is concerned, there is ‘nothing to consider at this moment in time’.

Wednesday are understood to have rejected Wigan’s opening gambit to take Rhodes on loan for the rest of the season, with the package on offer not attractive enough.

Latics are expected to go back in with an improved deal - reportedly in the region of £500,000 - as they bid to bolster their attack for the run-in.

But as the two sides prepare to face off on Tuesday night at the DW, Monk says there’s nothing doing at the moment.

“Nothing has come across my desk in terms of what I need to consider,” said Monk.

“I have not been told of anything that I need to be aware of.

“It must be speculation at this moment in time.”

However, with Wednesday having to cut their cloth accordingly to comply with Financial Fair Play, Monk is aware the door remains open.

“Every player at every single club is available at the right price of if the club feels it is the right thing for them,” he told the Sheffield Star, sister paper of the Wigan Post.

“I have nothing to consider at this moment in time.

“Nothing has been said to me so I am focusing on what I have got here.

“If the club ever come to me and say ‘look, this is an offer and we want you to consider it’ then you have to consider it at that point but that goes with every player.

“That is the reality of football.”