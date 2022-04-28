Wigan Athletic chief announces Shrewsbury ticket giveaway!

Talal Al Hammad in the away end at Burton

He made the amazing gesture via his social media account, encouraging fans to send in pictures of themselves supporting the team this season for him to pick a winner.

"So… I was hoping to attend in the away end on Saturday," he tweeted. "But I feel it’s not right that I take three tickets from loyal supporters!

"Send in your pics of supporting the team this season and I will pick a winner later today."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talal had earlier voiced his 'full confidence' in the side securing the point they still need to secure automatic promotion back to the Championship.

"So far the team has played 60 games this season," he tweeted. "We are still at the top and that is the result of a whole season of dedication and perseverance.