Wigan Athletic chief announces Shrewsbury ticket giveaway!

He made the amazing gesture via his social media account, encouraging fans to send in pictures of themselves supporting the team this season for him to pick a winner.
"So… I was hoping to attend in the away end on Saturday," he tweeted. "But I feel it’s not right that I take three tickets from loyal supporters!
"Send in your pics of supporting the team this season and I will pick a winner later today."
Talal had earlier voiced his 'full confidence' in the side securing the point they still need to secure automatic promotion back to the Championship.
"So far the team has played 60 games this season," he tweeted. "We are still at the top and that is the result of a whole season of dedication and perseverance.
"I have full confidence in what this team is capable of! Up The Tics @LaticsOfficial See you at Shrewsbury!"