Wigan Athletic chief delivers transfer update

Paul Cook admits he totally understands the ‘frustration’ of Wigan Athletic fans at the lack of transfer activity to date.

But the Latics boss insists everything is being done behind the scenes to get the squad where it needs to be before the 5pm deadline on August 8.

“It’s been quite documented we’re after players, for sure,” he told the Wigan Post.

“We haven’t done what we wanted to do in the transfer market, that’s for sure.

“The team on the first day of the season...it’s still very much: ‘Watch this space’.

“And I do understand the fans’ frustration, it’s quite logical.

“It hasn’t been great, but we’ll just keep working hard in the situations we’re in.

“You can’t tell people everything that might happen, might not happen, won’t happen.

“Everyone knows we need to bring in players, and we’re working very hard with that.”

Despite seeing 13 members of his first-team leave over the summer, Cook has made only two ‘new’ signings this summer – goalkeeper David Marshall and midfielder Lewis Macleod.

He’s also brought in defender Antonee Robinson – who spent last season on loan at the DW – from Everton on a permanent basis.

But he remains in the market for a few more bodies to add quality and quantity.

When asked after Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw against Everton if he was banging his head against a brick wall, he replied: “I was tonight, about half past seven, but then the performance and the result makes you feel better!

“Seriously, like every manager, you always want more than what you have.

“The important thing, with the deadline getting closer, is we keep at it, keep doing our best.

“And hopefully by the time the window closes, we’ll have some good players coming in.

“You see Everton on Wednesday night, and there’s maybe some players in their squad who they’ll be looking to loan out.

“And that’s just me using Everton as an example – it’ll be the same with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United.

“The loan market hasn’t really kicked in yet and, if the truth be known, the actual transfer market hasn’t kicked in either.

“There haven’t been that many deals – certainly not involving money – but you just have to keep going.”

The odds on Latics landing Portsmouth forward Jamal Lowe and West Ham striker Jordan Hugill appear to be receding, with both packages understood to be higher than the club is willing to go.