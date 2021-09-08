Wigan Athletic chief in line for honour

Leam Richardson

Latics have flown out of the blocks, picking up 10 points from their opening five matches to lie in fourth spot.

But the calibre of teams Latics played already - Sunderland, Rotherham, Wycombe, Charlton and Portsmouth - could give Richardson the edge.

Also up for the award are Gareth Ainsworth (Wycombe Wanderers) and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Burton Albion), who share identical records, and Lee Johnson (Sunderland) who are two points clear at the top of the table.

The four player nominations are James Henry (Oxford), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday), Cole Stockton (Morecambe) and former Latics midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe (Portsmouth).

All divisional winners will be announced on Friday, September 10.

The judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager - and Wiganer - Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

It's Richardson's second nomination, having been shortlisted in April for Latics' fine end-of-season run that saw them escape the drop into League Two.