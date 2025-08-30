Ryan Lowe makes his point during the 1-1 draw against Stockport

Wigan Athletic head coach Ryan Lowe has provided a transfer update with less than two days to go before the window slams shut.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liverpudlian has already landed eight players this summer - Fraser Murray, Christian Saydee, Paul Mullin, Dara Costelloe, Callum Wright, Isaac Mabaya, Ryan Trevitt and Morgan Fox – as he continues his rebuild.

That figure is effectively seven, with Mabaya having returned to parent club Liverpool for surgery on the Achilles problem he sustained on his full debut for Latics in the Carabao Cup first round against Notts County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So will he be busy between now and Monday evening's deadline?

"Hopefully," Lowe confirmed after Saturday's 1-1 draw against Stockport County. "I know you want to know more than I give you, but unfortunately I can't!

"We will be hanging around, we will be waiting, there's lads being made available to go out on loan. If they go out, can we look to bring someone in? Yes, of course. We've only got two loan spots.

"Sorry, I can't give you too much, but yes, we're hopefully going to try to do something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a great meeting on Thursday...Lucas (Danson, director) and Sarah (Guilfoyle, managing director) came across to meet me, Gregor (Rioch, sporting director), Joe Riley (chief scout).

"We spoke about some incomings, some outgoings...and we do have to rely on the outgoings.

"Lucas was bob on, he was brilliant, he's supported us through thick and thin, he knows where we are and what the budget is.

"We're not going to go out and buy someone now, because I don't think that's quite right, even though we've still got some funds in the kitty to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What we've agreed is what we've got, we will go with...although we have made some lads available for loans. And if any of them go out on loan, we've got to be ready to pounce.

"We've got targets for different positions, and if one or two of our players move, then we can obviously act on that. And I'm fine with that, because we do have a big squad.

"I keep saying there are players here who definitely need to go out and get some games...Darce (Ronan Darcy) and Jon Mellish have already gone.

"If the opportunity comes for anyone of the others to take it, then we'll probably look to move quickly."