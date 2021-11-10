Wigan Athletic chief provides update on starlet injury

James Carragher warming up before the Shrewsbury game

The Academy product - who turns 19 on Thursday - required lengthy treatment before leaving the field midway through the first half of the 2-0 Papa John's Trophy victory.

He'll now be assessed to determined the extent of the damage, but his manager is staying cautiously optimistic.

"You never want to see anyone go down like that, especially one of the young lads," Richardson said.

"He got a big whack, and the knee has swollen quite a lot.

"We'll have to wait to see how it settles down, but the medical team are on with that.

"Fingers crossed it doesn't look as severe as maybe it first did, but with the knees you never know."