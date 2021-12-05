Wigan Athletic chief reacts to FA Cup victory at Colchester

Gavin Massey in action on his return to Colchester

A goal in either half from Callum Lang proved decisive for Latics, who welcomed Jordan Cousins back after almost two months out with a hamstring problem.

"It was a tough game, very even, and you have to find a way to win," acknowledged Richardson

"In a cup competition, it's all about getting through to the next round, and thankfully we did that.

"Yes, we could have been better in a few areas, in a few moments in the game.

"But we had a couple of players who required injections to play, we had a few in need of match minutes, and we were playing against a good side in a rich vein of form.

"I thought we shaded in in terms of chances created, and shots on their goal.

"You always hope you have that little bit of quality you need to get through, and Langy's popped up with a couple of big moments which we know he's capable of."

Colchester's equaliser came in stoppage-time at the end of the first half, and Richardson says the character his side showed to overcome the disappointment will stand them in good stead.

"I've been involved in hundreds if not thousands of games as a player and now as a manager," he added.

"And it's always the same when a team scores on half-time - they go in thinking they're winning, and the opposition goers in thinking they're losing.

"The reality is, it's still 1-1, no-one's winning, and it's about refocusing as quickly as you can and going again.

"You can't allow them to come out and think they're the aggressor, and I feel we managed to show a solid mindset which saw us through in the end.

"On the balance of play, I think we've probably deserved to book our place in the next round.