Ryan Lowe reserved special praise for two-goal Fraser Murray after the win over Northampton

Ryan Lowe could not hide his delight after watching Wigan Athletic kick-off their League One campaign in style with a 3-1 victory over Northampton Town.

Latics were at it right from the off, and could easily have won by more on another day.

Fraser Murray marked his debut with two well-taken goals, and he was only denied a hat-trick by a brilliant save from Town goalkeeper Lee Burge.

Jensen Weir scored the other goal, and he was also denied another by the brilliance of Burge at the end of the first half.

Town scored a consolation goal from Michael Forbes with 20 minutes to go, a close-range header from a corner.

But Latics finished the stronger and Dara Costelloe and substitute Paul Mullin should have added more icing to the cake, only to squander big opportunities.

Costelloe somehow headed wide form a yard after a great cross from new signing Isaac Mabaya.

Mullin, meanwhile, found himself clean through, only to find the ball under his feet and managing only to stub a shot straight at Burge.

"It's obviously great to score three goals, although I'm disappointed with their goal, albeit it was a well-worked set-play," said Lowe.

"Overall I thought the lads were fantastic, our set-plays were very good, and to score three goals and perform the way we did, I thought we were excellent.

"We could have scored even more goals...Dara's one, I thought he could have chested it, but he's headed it, and he's got too much on it if anything.

"That's what he gets for getting his hair cut on a Thursday...he should have left it growing!

"But the main thing is he's in those positions to begin with, and everyone can miss a chance not matter who you are.

"Mulls said the ball just got stuck under his feet at the end, but as long as we're creating chances, the goals will come - as we saw today."

Lowe also reserved special praise for midfielder Murray, his first summer signing, and who showed he can bring goals as well as creativity.

"Probably not many people will have known about Fraser , having been up in Scotland," Lowe added.

"He probably went under the radar a little bit, but you can see he's got two good feet, with quality in each.

"When I heard he was available and there was a real chance we could get him, I was right up there to watch a couple of games of his..

"I spoke to him, I told him there was an opportunity for him to come and play in League One, and he's been a breath of fresh air.

"He got injured very early on in pre-season, which we had to manage him a little bit, he missed the first couple of friendlies.

"But you can see straight away the quality he has, he's different class, and I'm really pleased for him to have started so well."