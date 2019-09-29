Wigan Athletic chief reveals injury concerns

Paul Cook admits he's having to shuffle his Wigan Athletic pack accordingly to prevent a repeat of last season's injury nightmare.

The Latics boss left Gavin Massey out of Friday night's 2-0 defeat at Fulham - the first of three games in the space of eight days.

However, fellow winger Michael Jacobs was forced off the field at half-time after complaining of a tight hamstring.

And with Birmingham City visiting the DW on Tuesday night, before Saturday's tough trip to Sheffield Wednesday, it's a case of injury prevention as well as points collection.

"Michael's come off at half-time feeling his hamstring, it was just a little bit tight, he hasn't pulled it or anything," Cook reported.

"But we just can't afford to take any chances with things like that.

"It's just a case of protecting him, and Gavin Massey, from that sort of thing.

"Leaving Gavin out of the side on Friday was also a case of looking after him as best we can.

"We didn't have them on the field enough last season, and it's something we have been looking at.

"I think Gavin played 14 games last season and, with three games in a week, obviously he can't play them all."

Lee Evans came into the side at Craven Cottage to bulk up the midfield, and Cook was pleased with the Welshman's contribution.

"I thought Lee did well on the night," he said.

"I just felt we needed that extra man in midfield, in terms of the way Fulham play the game, dominating the ball.

"Lee coming in was a natural one and he slotted in well."

Cook is also looking forward to welcoming Josh Windass, Anthony Pilkington and Gary Roberts back into the fold after injury.

"They all stayed behind over the weekend and have been training well," Cook added.

"They'll all be in contention for Tuesday."