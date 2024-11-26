Wigan Athletic chief running out of superlatives for Sam Tickle - 'He's that good...he always produces for us...'

Sam Tickle ensured Latics held on to the three points with late heroics to deny Northampton

Shaun Maloney admitted he's running out of plaudits to describe Sam Tickle after the young goalkeeper got Wigan Athletic out of jail against Northampton Town.

Latics had completely dominated the first half against the injury-hit Cobblers, and should have added more than their two goals from Thelo Aasgaard and Jonny Smith.

Silko Thomas, Dale Taylor and Jensen Weir narrowly failed to hit the target from good positions, while Weir also had an effort hacked off the Northampton line.

That profligacy almost came back to haunt Latics in the second half, with Northampton substitute Tom Eaves pulling one back within 11 minutes of the restart.

The final half-hour seemed to be long ball after long ball into the Latics box, and at one point it appeared an equaliser was inevitable.

A mistake from Will Aimson allowed Liam McCarron a one-on-one opportunity, only for Tickle to stand firm and divert the ball round the post for a corner.

And there was even more to come in stoppage-time, when Tickle got his foot to divert a dangerous cross into the path of Sam Hoskins.

The Town substitute could not have hit the ball any sweeter, only for Tickle to fly to his right to make a stunning save and secure a second victory in the space of four days.

"I don't know how often I'm going to have to say it about my goalkeeper...but if there's a shot that needs to be saved, there isn't anyone I'd want to be there," gushed the Latics boss.

"He's that good, and I wish we hadn't needed him again tonight...but we did, and he always produces for us.

"At Barnsley, he didn't have a massive amount to do, apart from coming to collect crosses.

"There's been other games where he's been a lot busier, but that's football...that's why you want brilliant players in your team.

"Sam's a brilliant shot-stopper...ideally we don't need him that often, but when we do, we know he'll produce moments of brilliance like that."

Maloney also revealed the 90 minutes had left him with mixed emotions.

"I loved the way we played in the first half, it's as good as any performance we've had," he added. "The only criticism I'd have would be we didn't kill off the game and, when you don't do that, you're always leaving yourself open to what happened in the second half.

"They've got some good players, and are a big threat when the ball goes into the box, and you never feel comfortable, because there could always be a deflection or a ricochet.

"The momentum of the game definitely shifted, and we couldn't quite manage to get the third goal that would have killed it.

"At the moment, I don't know whether to be really, really happy with the performance of the players, or really mad at not killing the game off in the first half."

The result lifts Latics to the relative heights of 14th position in the League One table, five points clear of the drop zone, and only seven adrift of the play-offs – with a game in hand.

They travel to Cambridge in the FA Cup second round this weekend before returning to league action next Tuesday at Huddersfield Town.