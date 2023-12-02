Wigan Athletic chief says FA Cup triumph at York was all for new ownership

Shaun Maloney dedicated Wigan Athletic's FA Cup victory at York City to the club's new ownership.

Latics moved into round three - and a place among the big boys - with a 1-0 victory at non-league York on Friday evening.

Maloney, as promised, played a full-strength side despite the two division gap between the sides, and was rewarded with Stephen Humphrys' solo goal on the hour mark.

And the Latics boss admitted the financial of a club that was saved from oblivion by Mike Danson's takeover in the summer was still fresh in his mind.

"To be fair, I think we need a few more of those to fully repay the owner for what he's done," said Maloney.

"On a bigger note, in terms of what the ownership has done...I can't actually put into words what they have done.

"They've literally saved the club , they've literally saved people's jobs.

"My job is to work as hard as I can to repay them for that, and at the moment it's going okay."

Maloney has signalled his intention to respect every single competition with his team selection, and confirmed Latics will give equal attention to the three competitions in which they remain.

"It's very important to be in that third-round draw, and it means a lot," he added.

"And I know from what I experienced over the summer, how much it means from the finance side of things.

"But the kudos for what it means for the fans is probably what stimulates the most for me and for the players.