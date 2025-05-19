K'Marni Miller in action at Northampton on the last day of the season

Ryan Lowe believes Wigan Athletic's 'fantastic' Academy is something to be proud of - but warned those club products should take nothing for granted as far as first-team football is concerned.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Academy has come to the club’s rescue on more than one occasion in very recent history.

In the summer of 2020, after the club was placed into administration by then owners IEC, it was only the sales of Joe Gelhardt, Jensen Weir and Alfie Devine that brought in the money that paid the wages and avoided the whole squad being able to walk away for nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, when next owners Phoenix 2021 Ltd got into financial difficulties, it was again the Academy that came to the rescue, with a number of starlets being thrown in at the deep end and proving themselves up to the challenge.

Indeed, an incredible 42 per cent of first-team minutes last season were played by Academy graduates – the highest across all four divisions in England.

And the sales of Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard in the last 12 months have gone a long way towards balancing the books off the field.

It's clearly a part of the club Lowe - who took over from Shaun Maloney as manager in March - is looking forward to feeling the full benefits of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a fantastic Academy here, some good players coming through the 21s who have just signed pro deals," acknowledged the Liverpudlian. "And we've already got a number of young players already in the team.

"But I've told them, just because they've come through the Academy ranks, it doesn't guarantee them a starting spot. Those have to be earned...there's been lads who have shown they deserve it and done well, and some who have to show me a bit more. Players who have been out of the fold have to show up and give me a bit more, that's got to be the plan."

The latest off the production line is young left-back K'Marni Miller, who made his first appearance under Lowe - and only his third in senior football - off the bench in the last game of the campaign at Northampton.

Lowe says Miller's appearance was earned the hard way.

"I said I wouldn't be throwing in people for the sake of it, they'd have to have earned it with the way they handle themselves around the training ground," added Lowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And he's been first one out and last one in ever since I've been here, so he was well worthy of coming on and I was pleased with what he did. He almost scored at the end, he hit the inside of the post, and he can be pleased with how he performed."

It remains to be seen whether Academy products Harry McHugh and Callum McManaman will remain with Latics beyond this summer, with both mulling over the offer of news deals with their contracts up this summer.

Young goalkeeper Matty Corran, who has yet to make a senior appearance, has also been offered fresh terms.