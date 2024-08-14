Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic were knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Barnsley, with Shaun Maloney less than impressed by his side’s second half display at The Brick Community Stadium.

Latics went 1-0 up with Thelo Aasgaard converting from the spot after Calvin Ramsay was brought down in the box on 34 minutes, before Barnsley defender Donovan Pines levelled from a corner early on in the second half for a 1-1 result after the regular 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina was the hero on debut for Barnsley, saving penalty kicks from Josh Stones and Aasgaard to see the visitors progress in an all-League One encounter.

“The second half, we definitely didn’t deserve to win that game,” an honest Maloney reflected.

“There were some good chances at key moments, but in the last half hour, they were definitely better than us.

“The first half was fine, we controlled the game and we were in reasonably dangerous areas. But almost as soon as we conceded, we lost control of the game and were probably fortunate not to lose it in the second half.”

Aasgard should have doubled his and Wigan’s tally inside the opening minute of the second half, and having his close-range effort blocked by Slonina, Barnsley punished Maloney’s men just moments later as defender Pines powered home a header from a corner

There was almost an instant reply from Latics, but Joe Hugill couldn’t connect with the ball after Dion Rankine squared it across the box having broke forward down the right, while James Carragher had a chance from a Luke Chambers free-kick just minutes later.

“It’s a little bit like Charlton, when you have big chances, we have to take them,” Maloney continued.

“These are big moments in games we have to take, but they had chances as well in the second half.”

Maloney also took some responsibility for his tactical changes during the second half, as the Scotsman added: “Different to the weekend, we were really strong when we put substitutes on, and this is maybe on me.

“At the hour mark, performance decreased when we put on the amount of subs that we did and it definitely affected the sort of flow for us.”