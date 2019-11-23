Wigan Athletic chief wants 'a little bit more respect'

Paul Cook has welcomed Joe Williams’ assertion that the Wigan Athletic dressing room is the best he’s experienced in his career.



And the Latics boss says the spirit in the camp is a major reason for optimism heading into this weekend’s tough trip to Stoke.

Latics are looking to bounce back from a 3-0 home defeat to Brentford in their last outing, which left them just two points above the relegation zone.

But Williams is clearly far from disheartened, and neither is his manager – despite a section of the home support venting their frustration during the Brentford game.

“I think it’s great when the players come out and say that,” said Cook.

“One of the biggest things I’ve found is when the results have drastically changed.

“For the first time last week against Brentford, I was getting criticism from some of the Wigan fans sat behind me.

“And I don’t think some people should underestimate the fact that, when people criticise you, it doesn’t half hurt.

“I understand where that criticism comes from, I really do.

“But I just feel it’s a lot better to vent your frustration after a game – after supporting your team throughout the game.

“Nowadays I think it’s become commonplace for managers to just get shouted and abused – and I think that’s very sad for football in general.

“All we can do is go into each game making sure our lads are as well prepared and up for the game as possible.

“Confidence can always be tough when you’re not winning games.

“But to hear Joe speaking like that is very, very good.

“I think that speaks volumes for the mentality in the squad and where the lads’ heads are at.”

When asked if he ever took the criticism too personally, Cook’s trademark sense of humour reappeared.

“Not really – I agree with most of what they’re shouting, to be fair!” he laughed.

“That’s what annoys me...the fact I agree with it...and that can be the difficult thing!

“But maybe some fans should show you a little bit more respect.

“You’re standing on the sidelines, you’re 3-0 down at home to Brentford with nine men...do you really want to be giving the manager abuse?

“The brutal reality is Wigan don’t tend to swim very well in the Championship.

“If fans feel that is totally the manager’s fault, and it’s tactics, formation, style...all of the normal nonsense that fans speak now and again, carry on!

“My job – and that goes for everyone at the club, including the chairman – is to solve that problem, and make sure we progress in this division.

“I certainly don’t mind any fans criticising me, they pay their money and they are fully entitled to do what they see fit.

“I’d like to think I have a strong mindset, and I can take criticism as easily as praise when it comes along.”