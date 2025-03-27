Latics head coach Ryan Lowe and captain Jason Kerr pay their respects to Darren Orme at the stadium shrine

Wigan Athletic's players will take to the field this weekend against Barnsley with a simple message from their leader and supporters: Do it for Darren!

The Latics family will come together on Saturday to remember 54-year-old Darren Orme, whose body was found earlier this week almost three weeks after he went missing.

Fans and representatives of both Latics and Wigan Warriors have already turned the Dave Whelan statue into a shrine, covered with flowers, shirts, scarves and messages.

And Lowe wants his players to channel all of that emotion into a performance that would do Darren proud.

"It's massively important to do that," said Lowe, who will be taking charge of his first home game since succeeding Shaun Maloney. "And we will be using that as a motivational message to the players. I'm a very emotional guy myself, and even thinking about things like this is not nice. When you're talking about it, I'll always try to keep it short, but we will be using it.

"It's a desperately sad situation, may he rest in peace now, and all our thoughts are with him and his family now. Hopefully we can pay tribute to him this weekend with a good performance and a positive result. He was obviously one of our own, and when one of our own passes on, they'll always be in our thoughts.

"We'll pay our respects before the game, hopefully the family will be there, and hopefully we can make him proud on the pitch. I know he'd want us to get the three points, and that's certainly the plan as we're concerned. We're playing a good team who'll also want the same thing, but we know how massive the three points would mean to this club."

Latics defender James Carragher - back from winning his first two international caps with Malta - admitted Darren's passing had been felt in the dressing room.

"The news broke while I was away with Malta, and it was just horrible to hear, devastating for everyone concerned," he said. "My two grandads always come to the games to watch me, and they said he was always there, always shouting for Wigan, for his team, singing the songs.

"It's awful news, but it absolutely gives us even more incentive to get the win for him. The incentive to win should be there every week, but if it gives us a little extra to get the win for him, then hopefully we can do that."

Latics will hold a minute’s applause before the game as a mark of respect, as will the Warriors before their home game against Salford on Sunday afternoon.

During his own press conference this week, Warriors coach Matt Peet said: "I just think it’s very sad. Our sympathies are with his friends and family, whether it’s his friends he had from Wigan Athletic or elsewhere.

"Our hearts go out to them and it’s never in doubt that a community comes together when something happens like this and we know that. But I think it’s just a sad one for the town in general.”