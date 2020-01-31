Wigan Athletic close in on Brighton defender

Wigan Athletic are hoping to conclude a late swoop for Brighton defender Leon Balogun before the transfer deadline.

Latics are desperate for defensive cover having seen Charlie Mulgrew return to Blackburn midway through his season-long loan, and Danny Fox ruled out for the rest of the campaign through injury.

And the 31-year-old is believed to be close to putting pen to paper on a deal for the rest of the season.

Latics have until 11pm to get the paperwork over to the EFL to register him in time.