Wigan Athletic closing in on Everton ace

Wigan Athletic are locked in talks with Everton to bring in midfielder Joe Williams.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Bolton, has been made available by the Toffees.

And Paul Cook is hopeful of organising a swift reunion with Antonee Robinson, who moved from Goodison Park to the DW earlier this month.

Robinson is one of only three signings Latics have made this summer – along with David Marshall and Lewis Macleod – with just over a week to go before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

It’s understood Latics are at the head of the queue for Williams, who would provide midfield competition for Macleod, Lee Evans and skipper Sam Morsy.

Williams – an England Under-20 international – has been with Everton since the age of seven, although he has yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

Prior to last season’s loan at Bolton, he spent the 2017-18 campaign with Barnsley, where he scored his solitary senior goal.