Fraser Murray of Wigan Athletic celebrates a goal in their opening day win over Northampton Town at the Brick Community Stadium

Well, what an opening day result for Wigan Athletic. We couldn’t have asked for anything more, could we?

A 3-1 win over Northampton Town at the Brick Community Stadium. A solid start to Ryan Lowe’s first full season charge of Latics.

But it wasn’t just the scoreline that was pleasing; it was the performance that was excellent. It could have been a 5-1 win if Paul Mullin and Dara Costelloe had capitalised on their efforts, Mullin going through on goal before his foot seemed to get caught beneath him, whilst Costelloe couldn’t get his close-range header on target.

But it was a proper team performance. Goalkeeper, defence, midfielder, strikers – outstanding to a man.

Sam Tickle doing Sam Tickle things. Jason Kerr leading from the back, with encouraging displays from Steven Sessegnon and James Carragher, too.

And there were a number of new signings that really caught the eye, already becoming fan favourites amongst the Latics fans. Fraser Murray has impressed during pre-season since arriving on a two-year deal following his departure from Kilmarnock. The Scotsman was lively on the right wing and looked comfortable using both feet, too. He has a devastating cross on him, but also likes to chop inside. At first glance, Murray is going to be an important player for Lowe’s side this season.

Joseph Hungbo, who looked to be on the outer at Wigan not too long ago, was superb on the left wing too. The 25-year-old’s pace caused plenty of problems for Northampton, and he delivered some outstanding crosses into the box for the strikers. Plenty of positive signs for the wing department.

But let’s talk about the strikers – FOUR of them! When was the last time we had the pleasure of having four strikers vying for a spot? Two up front is Lowe’s trademark style, and it was certainly entertaining on Saturday.

Christian Saydee and Costelloe started up front against Northampton, and both were impressive. Saydee has become an instant hit amongst Latics supporters, and it’s not difficult to see why. He was bumping defenders off left, right and centre, and wasn’t afraid to run at the centre halves and take them on. He already looks to be quite the acquisition, having arrived from Portsmouth on a three-year deal over the summer.

Costelloe also impressed. The Irishman ran his blood to water against Northampton and earned a standing ovation from the home support when he was subbed in the second half.

New-boy Mullin and Maleace Asamoah Jr came on for Saydee and Costelloe, providing a fresh spark and energy to Wigan’s attack. As I mentioned before, Mullin was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, whilst Asamoah’s sheer pace causes havoc for tired opposition defences in the backend of games.

It’d be remiss of me not to pay tribute to Tobias Brenan, too, who was tremendous on his professional debut, having come up to the first-team from the Under-21s. A player with a bright future, that’s for sure.

I left the game on Saturday with an overwhelming sense of enthusiasm and optimism for the season ahead. It’s been a while since I felt like that leaving a Latics game, and I suspect the same for many others, so here’s hoping for a bright and prosperous season under Lowe and Co.