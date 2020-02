AFC Bournemouth winger Alex Dobre became Wigan Athletic's final addition of the January transfer window after signing just before the deadline.

The 21-year-old Romanian winger, has been involved with Eddie Howe’s first team squad on a number of occasions this season.

Hailing from Bucharest, Dobre has been capped on numerous occasions by Romania’s Under-21 side, and has gained EFL experience in loan spells at Bury, Rochdale and Yeovil Town.