Wigan Athletic complete Premier League defender deal

Wigan Athletic have signed defender Leon Balogun from Premier League Brighton for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old completed the move late on deadline day, but is unavailable for Latics’ clash at Leeds on Saturday.

The Nigeria international signed for Brighton in 2018, having spent his career in Germany, featuring in the Bundesliga for Hannover 96, Werder Bremen, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Mainz 05.

With over 200 career league appearances and 32 international caps to his name, Balogun brings useful experience to Paul Cook’s defence for the final 17 games of the season.