Wigan Athletic Women have confirmed the signings of eight new players ahead of the new season.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club retained 16 of the players who won the Lancashire Women's County League Championship under the watchful eye of Emmerson Boyce last term.

And with Danielle Young having taken over from Boyce as manager, recruitment has been swift ahead of their assault on the Lancashire Women's County League Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six of Latics Ladies' new signings get to know their new surroundings at Orrell

Becky Abbott, Freya Birley, Antonia Carter, Jessica Cooke, Hannah Forster, Flossie Jones, Holly Mason, and Kerry Morris have all joined the club - four of whom have already worked with Young during their careers

Here's an in-depth look at the new girls!

Becky Abbott: Born in Billinge, an experienced full-back who counts Liverpool, Leeds United, and Manchester United among her former sides. The 30-year-old will be hoping to showcase her quality at both ends of the field and help provide the team with a solid platform to build from. She worked with Young at AFC Fylde four years ago.

Freya Birley: The first of four players who lifted the Alliance Design & Print Plate Shield alongside Young at Curzon Ashton last season. The 21-year-old was born in Oldham and is an all-action central midfielder. She has played consistently at a higher tier for a number of years for the likes of Bury and Salford City.

Antonia Carter: Born in Leigh, a versatile midfielder who can occupy both defensive and attacking roles in the engine room. The 25-year-old has an impressive footballing CV, having represented Manchester United, Manchester City, Everton, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, and Salford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Cooke: Another former Curzon Ashton player, Cooke is a dominant centre-half, who will be looking to lead the team by example. Oldham-born, she started her career in 2005 with local sides Heyside and Crompton, before spending seven years at Curzon. Her highlight was scoring in the Alliance Design & Print Plate Shield Final.

Hannah Forster: An experienced midfielder looking forward to starting the next chapter of her career with her hometown club. The 34-year-old has a lot of higher-tier experience, having played for Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, and under Young at both Fylde and Curzon Ashton.

Flossie Jones: Another proud Wiganer, a central midfielder, who made her debut in Tier 5 for Wigan Athletic Ladies and Girls at the age of 16. She has since played for Loughborough University, Chorley, Blackburn Community and Accrington Stanley, helping the latter reach the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history.

Holly Mason: An explosive winger who joins following a spell with Liverpool. The 16-year-old Wiganer has enrolled in Wigan Athletic Community Trust's Football and Education College Course, which is designed to support girls to complete their education, develop the skills to thrive in the sports industry, and support Wigan Athletic Women at the start of their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Morris: An attack-minded player who can play both in midfield and out wide. The 20-year-old was previously at Chester, where she worked with Latics head coach Martin Fitzsimons. She has enjoyed the challenge of transitioning from junior to senior-level football and is excited for her next chapter.