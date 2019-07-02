Wigan Athletic confirm new Asian tie-up

Darren Royle says Wigan Athletic's new sponsorship deal with KB88 will enable the club to 'enhance the brand in a different market'.

The three-year agreement will see the Asian betting brand appear on the front of the club’s home and away kits, as well as their training wear.

KB88.com already have partnerships in place with European heavyweights including Ajax, AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen.

And Royle believes the deal will aid Latics' attempts to build their brand in Asia.

“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with KB88," said Royle.

“We are making good progress behind the scenes in developing our commercial operation, and this partnership opens an opportunity to enhance the Wigan Athletic brand in a different market.

“In my previous role prior to becoming the executive chairman at Wigan Athletic, I was involved in helping KB88 to develop their strategy for moving into the sports sector, and I know well their passion and appetite to be involved in a successful partnership with a club in English football.”

A spokesman for KB88 added: “It is a great honour to have this cooperation opportunity with Wigan Athletic.

“Wigan Athletic has a long-standing reputation for brilliant achievements in the past 80 years.

"This club has the courage to take on a challenge and that is perfectly matched to the spirit of KB88.

“As a strong team in the Championship, the hard-working attitude of Wigan Athletic has been relished by fans, and we are very happy that from now on KB88 and Wigan Athletic Football Club will create a proud future together.”