Wigan Athletic deadline day - live!
All the news and views from in and around the DW Stadium as Wigan Athletic aim to complete their squad for the promotion run-in...
Who's in...and who's out?
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 08:44
ELSEWHERE
Paul Cook being linked with the managerial vacancy at Sunderland, along with Neil Lennon and Grant McCann.
ELSEWHERE
Latics will also be very keenly watching Newcastle’s pursuit of Dan Burn from Brighton. Latics have a sell-on between 15 and 20 per cent of any profit made on the £4million Brighton shelled out in the summer of 2018. With Albion believed to have pushed Newcastle up to £13million for the boyhood Newcastle fan, that works out to be around £1,575,000. Pat on the back for then-CEO Jonathan Jackson for sticking that clause in there!
ELSEWHERE
Former Latics striker Kieffer Moore is understood to be on his way from Cardiff to Bournemouth. Latics hold a sell-on in the region of 10 per cent on any profit on the £1.85m Cardiff paid in the summer of 2020. With the fee believed to be in the region of £3.5million, that’s around £165,000.
ELSEWHERE
Reports suggest Blackpool are trying to lure Cameron Brannagan from Oxford. The player scored four penalties at Gillingham on Saturday. Oxford are at the DW tomorrow night.
ANYONE OUT?
The Latics will be loathe to lose any of his first-team squad without bringing in someone to replace them. Of his current pool, winger Jordan Jones looks the most likely to say goodbye. His move last summer from Rangers has never really got going, and it would be no surprise to see him move on in a bid to secure some first-team football.
THE STATE OF PLAY
But with Magennis and Shinnie effectively replacing Charlie Wyke and Jordan Cousins, who are unlikely to be seen again this season, Leam Richardson will feel he’d still like to bring in a body or two as insurance against the forthcoming fixture pile-up.
THE STORY SO FAR
Latics have already made two signings during January - Hull striker Josh Magennis and Derby midfielder Graeme Shinnie. They’ve also turned centre-back Curtis Tilt’s loan deal from Rotherham into a permanent deal, and given left-back Tom Pearce a contract extension.