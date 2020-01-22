Wigan Athletic defender faces season KO

Danny Fox’s injury nightmare has continued with the Wigan Athletic defender expected to miss the rest of the campaign after aggravating a groin injury.



The 33-year-old has played just six times this season – and only once since August 24 – because of persistent injuries.

He returned to full training last week, and was given a run-out in an Under-23s game, only to pull up lame inside five minutes.

And manager Paul Cook’s worst fears have been realised with the centre-back being ruled out of the 18 remaining fixtures that will decide Wigan’s Championship fate.

Fox arrived at Wigan from Nottingham Forest two days before the end of last year’s January transfer window.

He was restricted to only 10 appearances due to a number of injuries, and was hoping for better fortunes this term.

His absence exacerbates the defensive problems at the DW, with Charlie Mulgrew having returned to Blackburn at his own request midway through a season-long loan.

That leaves only Cedric Kipre and Chey Dunkley as recognised senior centre-backs, with Kal Naismith having filled in there since the middle of last month.