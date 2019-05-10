Wigan Athletic defender leaves door open on future

Jonas Olsson admits he’s still not decided whether his 36-year-old legs have another season in them - but he has thanked Wigan Athletic for helping him to ‘close the circle’ of his career.

The big centre-back - who spent most of his career at West Brom before returning to his native Sweden in 2017 - joined Latics in February as a free agent.

And his composure and experience helped the club pull away from trouble in the last month of the campaign.

While his love for the game remains as strong as ever, he’s still to make a decision on whether to play on.

“I’m not sure to be honest,” he told the Wigan Post.

“I still very much enjoy the job – I enjoy training, I enjoy the games.

“I’ll take the summer to have a think, and if something turns up...I’d consider it. If not, well so be it.

“Whatever happens, I’m very happy I got the chance to come back over to the UK, where I spent so much of my career and my adult life.

"I owe a lot to English football, and I’ve been made to feel so welcome everywhere I’ve been.

“To have been able to come back and close the circle, in a sense, felt right.”

As to the possibility of staying with Latics, Olsson added: “I don’t know, we haven’t spoken about the future here.

"When I came over I think it was quite obvious for both parties that it was going to be just a short-term contract.

"But this is a great club, with a great dressing room, and we’ll see what happens.”