Toby Sibbick in action for Latics at Burton last season

Toby Sibbick is on the verge of leaving Wigan Athletic less than 12 months after joining the club.

The 26-year-old centre-back joined Latics last summer from Scottish Premiership outfit Heart of Midlothian.

He was brought in to help to fill the void left by Charlie Hughes, who joined Championship side Hull City.

However, fellow new-boy Will Aimson established himself as Jason Kerr's partner at the heart of the defence, with Sibbick finding himself mostly playing out of position at right-back.

Indeed, after Ryan Lowe replaced Shaun Maloney in March and switched to a back three, it was James Carragher who slotted in alongside Kerr and Aimson, with Sibbick having to make do with mostly short cameos off the bench.

Sibbick was given extra time off this summer as a result of playing for Uganda at the end of last season and - along with Carragher, who did likewise with Malta - wasn't involved in the opening pre-season friendly at Chorley on Saturday.

However, he did not fly out to Spain with the rest of the squad on Sunday, instead remaining at home to undergo a medical and tie up a move away from Wigan.

And Wigan Today understands League One rivals Burton Albion are expected to confirm his signature in the next 24 hours.

Sibbick made 39 appearances for Latics last season.

Ironically, his only start under Lowe came in the 1-1 draw at Burton in the last week of the campaign.

After the game, Lowe said: t's the first time I've really seen him Toby. It's hard coming in out of the cold, and into a game like that. I thought he was fantastic, and it just shows me what he's got and what he can bring to the group.

"We'll sit down and have a chat about where we're going and what he can give us. We've seen the calmness in his defensive play, but they also didn't get past him much, he was very solid and resolute.

"If I've got six foot defenders who can play all across the backline, which I have, then I'm happy. Do I want to see more from Toby? Absolutely. Because I've seen he's a match player and not a training player."

When asked to expand on his 'training player' comment, Lowe added: "Listen, I don't mean to be too harsh on Toby there, but I know how hard it is in training to show a manager what you've got.

"Training is short and sharp at the moment, and I've seen glimpses of what he can give us, we've put sessions on to allow him to do that.

"I know how hard it is when a new manager comes in, and he hasn't been nowhere near...he's been getting on the bench of late, coming on at right-wing-back, or in midfield, to protect leads and protect results. He showed what he can do in the middle of a back three and I thought he was fantastic.

"I know it's been a bit disheartening for him, because the previous manager brought him in, with probably a few promises along the way. But look, he's our player, and we'll keep continuing to coach him."