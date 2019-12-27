Wigan Athletic depth 'isn't where we'd like it to be'

Paul Cook admits the answers to Wigan Athletic’s problems will have to come from within.

The Latics boss is trying to lift his battered bunch for tomorrow’s clash at Nottingham Forest – the last side Latics beat, back on October 20.

Since then, Latics have gone 12 games without a win, which has seen them slip to the foot of the Championship .

And Cook says his hands are tied at the moment in terms of team selection.

“Our squad depth isn’t where we’d like it to be,” acknowledged Cook.

“Kieffer (Moore) is still struggling with a calf problem, the injuries are what they are.

“Charlie (Mulgrew) is the same, and I don’t envisage anybody coming back over the Christmas period.”

While performances in the last four matches have given cause for encouragement, Latics failed to hold on to leads in three of the games, picking up only four points.

“You can look at it whichever way you want, it’s how you want to deem it,” recognised Cook. “We haven’t won since October, we’re in the relegation places.

“But the reality is we’re actually doing okay, we’re in a good vein of form, and we possibly should have won the last four matches.

“That’s the margins you’re dealing with in this game, and it’s how you go about finding a winning mentality.

“We played so well against Derby (on Boxing Day), we scored a great goal and got into some unbelievable situations. Some of the chances were glorious, and you have to score.

“Unfortunately when you don’t score those chances...our goalscoring record shows we don’t score enough goals.

“Now people can blame me for that, they can do as they like.”