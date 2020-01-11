Wigan Athletic determined to hold on to Kieffer Moore after rejecting Cardiff City bid

Wigan Athletic have rejected a bid from Cardiff City for Kieffer Moore - and boss Paul Cook insists he wants to hold on to the Wales international striker.

Moore was again absent from the Latics squad for Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Bristol City, having been sidelined since the trip to Luton on December 7 - when he scored - due to a calf problem.

But Cook revealed Latics face a fight to hang on to a player who only joined from Barnsley five months ago for a fee in the region of £2.5million.

"Cardiff have made a bid, and it has been rejected," Cook told the Wigan Post.

"We didn't put him on the transfer list, Cardiff made the bid."

When asked if he wanted to hold on to Moore, Cook replied: "If you hadn't noticed, we're not scoring goals at the minute!

"And we certainly don't want to be auctioning off our players.

"The fact is they have made a bid, it has been rejected, and the ball is totally in Cardiff's court.

"We absolutely don't want to lose players, that should be obvious to everyone.

"If they want to bid for other teams' players, that's up to them."

When asked whether Moore was happy at Wigan, Cook replied: "I haven't spoken to him since the bid.

"But before the bid came in he was certainly happy here.

"After the bid from Cardiff, I'm not so sure...but that's football!"

Cook also explained Moore's continued absence from the squad, 24 hours after confirming he was fit and available for selection.

"Kieffer's trained for two or three days since he's been back with us," the Wigan boss added.

"He's been out for four or five weeks...we could have had him on the bench, but that would have been instead of Joe Garner or Joe Gelhardt.

"Realistically, you can't have everyone in the squad on the bench...and the players who came on did well."