Wigan Athletic discover Papa John's Trophy opponents
Wigan Athletic will face either Arsenal Under-21s or Chelsea Under-21s later this month for a place in the last four of the Papa John's Trophy.
The draw, which was made on Thursday morning on talkSPORT, saw Latics pulled out last of the eight remaining sides.
It was initially thought the fixture would indeed be an away fixture, despite Premier League Under-21 sides conceding home advantage in all the group stages.
For the knockout stages, they have in the past been allowed to enjoy home advantage.
Indeed, Arsenal themselves tweeted that they would be hosting the game, should their youngsters get past Chelsea first.
But the EFL's own website appeared to suggest the game would be taking place at the DW, leaving Latics fans in limbo as to making plans to attend.
And Latics then confirmed the game would be staged at the DW, in the week commencing January 24.
All four sides progressing to the semi-finals will receive £50,000 from the prize pot.
Full draw:
Rotherham United v Exeter City/Portsmouth or Cambridge United
Sutton United v Harrogate Town
Hartlepool United v Charlton Athletic
Arsenal Under-21s/Chelsea Under-21s v Wigan Athletic
