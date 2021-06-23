Wigan Athletic discover two of their Papa John's Trophy opponents

Wigan Athletic have been drawn to face Shrewsbury and Crewe in Group C of the Papa John’s Trophy this upcoming season.

By Phil Wilkinson
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 4:25 pm
The invited Under-21s team, which will conclude the group, is drawn tomorrow.

The U21s teams of Leeds, Liverpool, Everton, Leicester, Man City, Man United, Newcastle and Wolves are the invited teams for the northern groups.

Latics fans will discover tomorrow the League One fixtures for 2021/22.