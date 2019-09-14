Wigan Athletic draw 'felt like a defeat' - Hull City boss

Grant McCann called Wigan Athletic's goals 'annoying' and 'frustrating' in a 2-2 draw he felt Hull City deserved to win.

The Tigers had recovered from the blow of falling behind to Chey Dunkley's eighth-minute goal to lead at the break.

Jarrod Bowen restored parity within two minutes of Hull falling behind, before Kamil Grosicki curled a wonderful free-kick into the top corner to nose the home side ahead.

But Hull were made to pay for failing to kill off the game, and Joe Gelhardt rescued a precious point for his side with a brilliant goal two minutes after entering the fray just after the three-quarter mark.

While Dunkley's goal was a close-range strike, the second one was pure quality as Nathan Byrne and Jamal Lowe helped to get the ball into Gelhardt, who turned his marker with ease before rifling past George Long into the bottom corner.

“It’s frustrating really because I felt we created enough opportunities again," moaned McCann.

“If you score twice at home you should be winning the game.

"We’re annoyed about their first goal because we’ve taken a step that kept them onside and we should have defended it better.

"Their equaliser is even more frustrating for us because we speak time and again about keeping players outside of us.

"And on three occasions leading up to the goal we allowed players to come inside.

"That has ultimately cost us the points today, and it felt a bit like a defeat.

"We had opportunities to kill the game but, overall, for large periods I was pleased.

"The way we broke, especially in the first half down the left, we looked threatening."

Wigan stay third bottom despite a second draw in a row, while Hull remain two places, and a single point, ahead.

“The reward will come, we’re not worried," added McCann.

"The way we attacked and played on the front foot, and the energy we showed, were the most pleasing things for me and I think we’ve seen that in all of the games we’ve played so far.

“What we haven’t shown is the ability to see a game out, and that was the disappointment today.

"It’s hard work to play in this team – you have to work, you have to run, you have to fight, and to play in my team you have to do that for 95 or 96 minutes.

"At the moment we’re switching off for split-seconds and it’s costing us.

"You can’t do that in the Championship, so it’s our job to make sure the team plays the way we need it to for longer periods.”