Wigan Athletic duo in Scotland squad

Wigan Athletic stars Charlie Mulgrew and David Marshall have been called-up to the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino.

Scotland will travel to previous World Cup hosts Russia on Thursday October 10 before hosting San Marino at Hampden Park on Sunday October 13.

Goalkeeper Marshall and on-loan Blackburn defender Mulgrew will link-up with the national squad after Latics' trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Marshall has silenced his critics at Latics over the last few matches for his key performances, while Mulgrew has been in fine form since making his league debut in August- even chipping in with a few assists.