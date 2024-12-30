Wigan Athletic end of year quiz: Test your knowledge with 25 questions for ultimate fans
Q1: Latics started 2024 with a battling draw at Barnsley thanks to a goal from...who?
Q2: Manchester United were the opposition in round three of the FA Cup...what was the score and who scored?
Q3: Who made his return after more than a year out with injury in the Bristol Street Motors loss at Doncaster in January?
Q4: Latics' first win of the year came against Reading in January...who scored the only goal?
Q5: Who scored the only goal against Wycombe in January...20 minutes into added time?
Q6: Who was sent off during the closing stages of the 3-2 victory at Peterborough in February?
Q7: Which two future Latics players were on the Exeter bench - alongside Yanic Wildschut - for the Grecians' 2-1 win at the Brick in February?
Q8: Who scored the winning goal in the victory over Bolton in February?
Q9: Who scored his first goal for Latics in the 1-0 victory over Blackpool in March?
Q10: Who scored the last goal of the campaign, in the 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in May?
Q11: Latics' leading scorer from last season was...who?
Q12: League One title-winner Ben Amos left over the summer to join which League Two outfit?
Q13: Charlie Wyke left for Carlisle...but what was the name of the club doctor who helped to save his life back in 2021?
Q14: How many Premier League loanees did Latics sign in the summer?
Q15: Dale Taylor is a full international for which country?
Q16: Which former England international had a short stint on the coaching staff at the beginning of the season?
Q17: It took Latics five games into the season to score a goal in open play (after a penalty and an own goal)...who scored it?
Q18: Which duo scored own goals in the 2-2 draw at Blackpool in October?
Q19: Which two Academy products have spent time on loan at Oldham this season?
Q20: Which three clubs were drawn in Latics' group in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy?
Q21: Latics needed extra-time to beat which two clubs to advance to round three of the FA Cup?
Q22: Which three former Latics players faced their old club in the recent Bristol Street Motors defeat at Chesterfield?
Q23: Who scored the goals in the 2-0 victory at Bolton last week?
Q24: Shaun Maloney recently celebrated which milestone as Latics boss - 50, 100 or 150 matches in charge?
Q25: Latics will open 2025 on New Year's Day with a home game against which side?
ANSWERS
A1: Jonny Smith
A2: 2-0 to United, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes with the goals
A3: Jason Kerr
A4: Thelo Aasgaard
A5: Charlie Hughes
A6: Matt Smith
A7: Will Aimson and Dion Rankine
A8: Stephen Humphrys
A9: Scott Smith
A10: Jonny Smith
A11: Stephen Humphrys
A12: Port Vale
A13: Dr Jonathan Tobin
A14: Six - Calvin Ramsay, Luke Chambers (both Liverpool), Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), Silko Thomas (Leicester), Joe Hugill (Manchester United), Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest)
A15: Northern Ireland
A16: Tom Huddlestone
A17: Thelo Aasgaard (in the 2-1 defeat at Birmingham)
A18: Jason Kerr and Will Aimson
A19: Kai Payne and Josh Stones
A20: Morecambe, Carlisle and Nottingham Forest Under-21s
A21: Carlisle and Cambridge
A22: James Berry (Academy product), Ryan Colclough and Will Grigg
A23: Dale Taylor and Thelo Aasgaard
A24: 100
A25: Huddersfield
