The annual victory in Horwich was one of many high points for Latics in 2024

It's been another hugely eventful 12 months for Wigan Athletic as they rebuild under Shaun Maloney – how much from the year can you remember?

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Q1: Latics started 2024 with a battling draw at Barnsley thanks to a goal from...who?

Q2: Manchester United were the opposition in round three of the FA Cup...what was the score and who scored?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q3: Who made his return after more than a year out with injury in the Bristol Street Motors loss at Doncaster in January?

Q4: Latics' first win of the year came against Reading in January...who scored the only goal?

Q5: Who scored the only goal against Wycombe in January...20 minutes into added time?

Q6: Who was sent off during the closing stages of the 3-2 victory at Peterborough in February?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q7: Which two future Latics players were on the Exeter bench - alongside Yanic Wildschut - for the Grecians' 2-1 win at the Brick in February?

Q8: Who scored the winning goal in the victory over Bolton in February?

Q9: Who scored his first goal for Latics in the 1-0 victory over Blackpool in March?

Q10: Who scored the last goal of the campaign, in the 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in May?

Q11: Latics' leading scorer from last season was...who?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q12: League One title-winner Ben Amos left over the summer to join which League Two outfit?

Q13: Charlie Wyke left for Carlisle...but what was the name of the club doctor who helped to save his life back in 2021?

Q14: How many Premier League loanees did Latics sign in the summer?

Q15: Dale Taylor is a full international for which country?

Q16: Which former England international had a short stint on the coaching staff at the beginning of the season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q17: It took Latics five games into the season to score a goal in open play (after a penalty and an own goal)...who scored it?

Q18: Which duo scored own goals in the 2-2 draw at Blackpool in October?

Q19: Which two Academy products have spent time on loan at Oldham this season?

Q20: Which three clubs were drawn in Latics' group in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q21: Latics needed extra-time to beat which two clubs to advance to round three of the FA Cup?

Q22: Which three former Latics players faced their old club in the recent Bristol Street Motors defeat at Chesterfield?

Q23: Who scored the goals in the 2-0 victory at Bolton last week?

Q24: Shaun Maloney recently celebrated which milestone as Latics boss - 50, 100 or 150 matches in charge?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q25: Latics will open 2025 on New Year's Day with a home game against which side?

ANSWERS

A1: Jonny Smith

A2: 2-0 to United, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes with the goals

A3: Jason Kerr

A4: Thelo Aasgaard

A5: Charlie Hughes

A6: Matt Smith

A7: Will Aimson and Dion Rankine

A8: Stephen Humphrys

A9: Scott Smith

A10: Jonny Smith

A11: Stephen Humphrys

A12: Port Vale

A13: Dr Jonathan Tobin

A14: Six - Calvin Ramsay, Luke Chambers (both Liverpool), Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), Silko Thomas (Leicester), Joe Hugill (Manchester United), Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest)

A15: Northern Ireland

A16: Tom Huddlestone

A17: Thelo Aasgaard (in the 2-1 defeat at Birmingham)

A18: Jason Kerr and Will Aimson

A19: Kai Payne and Josh Stones

A20: Morecambe, Carlisle and Nottingham Forest Under-21s

A21: Carlisle and Cambridge

A22: James Berry (Academy product), Ryan Colclough and Will Grigg

A23: Dale Taylor and Thelo Aasgaard

A24: 100

A25: Huddersfield