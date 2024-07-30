Wigan Athletic face another FOUR fixture-list amendments due to TV coverage

By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Jul 2024, 19:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Athletic have seen another FOUR of their League One matches in the first half of the campaign moved for television coverage.

The trip to Blackpool - always one of the most popular away-days of the season - has been put back two days from Saturday, October 26 to Monday, October 28, with an 8pm kick-off.

Read More
Wigan Athletic make assistant manager appointment following departure of Graham ...

That decision has already been widely criticised by many Latics supporters on social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sjy TV have ramped up their coverage of the EFL for the coming seasonSjy TV have ramped up their coverage of the EFL for the coming season
Sjy TV have ramped up their coverage of the EFL for the coming season

Latics’ away game at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, December 3 has been put back slightly from 7.45pm to 8pm kick-off.

The kick-off time for the home game against Leyton Orient on Saturday, December 7 has been brought forward from 3pm to 12.30pm.

And perhaps as expected, the trip to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, December 14 will have an early kick-off time at 12.30pm - partly on police advice.

Latics had already seen the opening game of the season against Charlton Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium put back to 5.30pm, with the trip to Lincoln City on Saturday, September 21 being brought forward to a start time of 12.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, Latics will appear on Sky a further FIVE times before New Year’s Day, with kick-offs time so far not affected.

The other fixtures are:

Tuesday, August 13 – Barnsley (h) – Carabao Cup – 7.45pm;

Tuesday, October 1 – Peterborough United (h) – league – 7.45pm;

Tuesday, October 22 – Mansfield Town (h) – league – 7.45pm;

Thursday, December 26 – Rotherham United (a) – league – 3pm;

Wednesday, January 1 – Huddersfield Town (h) – 3pm.

Related topics:League OneBlackpoolHuddersfield TownCharlton AthleticLeyton OrientBolton Wanderers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.