Wigan Athletic face another FOUR fixture-list amendments due to TV coverage
The trip to Blackpool - always one of the most popular away-days of the season - has been put back two days from Saturday, October 26 to Monday, October 28, with an 8pm kick-off.
That decision has already been widely criticised by many Latics supporters on social media.
Latics’ away game at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, December 3 has been put back slightly from 7.45pm to 8pm kick-off.
The kick-off time for the home game against Leyton Orient on Saturday, December 7 has been brought forward from 3pm to 12.30pm.
And perhaps as expected, the trip to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, December 14 will have an early kick-off time at 12.30pm - partly on police advice.
Latics had already seen the opening game of the season against Charlton Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium put back to 5.30pm, with the trip to Lincoln City on Saturday, September 21 being brought forward to a start time of 12.30pm.
In addition, Latics will appear on Sky a further FIVE times before New Year’s Day, with kick-offs time so far not affected.
The other fixtures are:
Tuesday, August 13 – Barnsley (h) – Carabao Cup – 7.45pm;
Tuesday, October 1 – Peterborough United (h) – league – 7.45pm;
Tuesday, October 22 – Mansfield Town (h) – league – 7.45pm;
Thursday, December 26 – Rotherham United (a) – league – 3pm;
Wednesday, January 1 – Huddersfield Town (h) – 3pm.
