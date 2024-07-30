Wigan Athletic face another FOUR fixture-list amendments due to TV coverage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Athletic have seen another FOUR of their League One matches in the first half of the campaign moved for television coverage.

The trip to Blackpool - always one of the most popular away-days of the season - has been put back two days from Saturday, October 26 to Monday, October 28, with an 8pm kick-off.

That decision has already been widely criticised by many Latics supporters on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sjy TV have ramped up their coverage of the EFL for the coming season

Latics’ away game at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, December 3 has been put back slightly from 7.45pm to 8pm kick-off.

The kick-off time for the home game against Leyton Orient on Saturday, December 7 has been brought forward from 3pm to 12.30pm.

And perhaps as expected, the trip to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, December 14 will have an early kick-off time at 12.30pm - partly on police advice.

Latics had already seen the opening game of the season against Charlton Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium put back to 5.30pm, with the trip to Lincoln City on Saturday, September 21 being brought forward to a start time of 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Latics will appear on Sky a further FIVE times before New Year’s Day, with kick-offs time so far not affected.

The other fixtures are:

Tuesday, August 13 – Barnsley (h) – Carabao Cup – 7.45pm;

Tuesday, October 1 – Peterborough United (h) – league – 7.45pm;

Tuesday, October 22 – Mansfield Town (h) – league – 7.45pm;

Thursday, December 26 – Rotherham United (a) – league – 3pm;