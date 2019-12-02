Wigan Athletic face Premier League acid test in the FA Cup

Wigan Athletic have been drawn away to Premier League high-flyers Leicester City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Brendan Rodgers' side are currently second behind Liverpool in the top flight, and will host Latics on the first weekend of 2020.

Elsewhere, Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton will meet at Anfield in the tie of the round.

Holders Manchester City landed a home tie against Port Vale, while Manchester United will visit Wolves, the club that knocked them out of last season's competition at the quarter-final stage.

The draw, conducted at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium by Tony Adams and Micah Richards, landed dream opportunities for some of the non-league sides in the hat.

National League AFC Fylde will mark their first third-round appearance with a trip to Sheffield United, with National League North Boston hosting Newcastle if they beat Rochdale in a second-round replay.

Elsewhere, Eastleigh or Crewe will entertain Championship strugglers Barnsley, with Hartlepool going to Oxford if they get past Exeter, and Solihull Moors or Rotherham hosting Hull.

Arsenal, FA Cup winners on a record 13 occasions, face a potentially-testing encounter at home to Leeds.

And there were also tricky ties for West Ham, who visit Gillingham, and Norwich at Preston, which means a meeting with their former manager Alex Neil.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham go to Middlesbrough, and Aston VIlla head to Craven Cottage, where Fulham await.

FA Cup third round draw: Leicester v Wigan, QPR v Swansea, Fulham v Aston Villa, Chelsea v Nottm Forest, Wolves v Man Utd, Charlton v West Brom, Rochdale/Boston v Newcastle, Cardiff v Forest Green/Carlisle, Oxford v Exeter/Hartlepool, Sheff Utd v AFC Fylde, Southampton v Huddersfield, Liverpool v Everton, Bristol City v Shrewsbury, Bournemouth v Luton,, Brighton v Sheff Wed, Bristol Rovers/Plymouth v Coventry/Ipswich, Eastleigh/Crewe v Barnsley, Man City v Port Vale, Middlesbrough v Tottenham, Reading v Blackpool, Watford v Tranmere, Preston v Norwich, Millwall v Newport, Crystal Palace v Derby, Solihull Moors/Rotherham v Hull, Brentford v Stoke, Fleetwood v Portsmouth, Arsenal v Leeds, Gillingham v West Ham, Burton v Northampton, Burnley v Peterborough, Birmingham v Blackburn.

Ties to be played January 3-6.