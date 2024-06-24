Latics will face one of 16 Premier League Under-21 sides in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy

Wigan Athletic will face League Two outfits Carlisle United and Morecambe in the group stage of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

The fourth team in Group C will be drawn on Thursday at 2.30pm on Sky Sports News.

Some 16 invited sides from Premier League clubs with Category One Academies will join League One and League Two Clubs in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season’s Under-21 sides hail from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and last season’s quarter-finalists, Brighton & Hove Albion.

Latics looked on course to go all the way to Wembley last season, only to lose on penalties at League Two strugglers Doncaster Rovers, with another fourth-tier outfit, Bradford City, waiting for them in the semi-finals.