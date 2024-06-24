Wigan Athletic face wait before discovering Premier League fate
The fourth team in Group C will be drawn on Thursday at 2.30pm on Sky Sports News.
Some 16 invited sides from Premier League clubs with Category One Academies will join League One and League Two Clubs in the competition.
This season’s Under-21 sides hail from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and last season’s quarter-finalists, Brighton & Hove Albion.
Latics looked on course to go all the way to Wembley last season, only to lose on penalties at League Two strugglers Doncaster Rovers, with another fourth-tier outfit, Bradford City, waiting for them in the semi-finals.
The club has twice won the competition in its former guises – the Freight Rover Trophy in 1985 and the Auto Windscreens Shield in 1999.
