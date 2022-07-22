Wigan Athletic fan John will be showing off his colours!

Wigan Athletic fan John Ronan now has the perfect vehicle for showing off his support for his club.

By Paul Kendrick
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 4:55 pm

The #BELIEVE FansFund Founder and season ticket holder was the winner of a special wrap from Skullhouse Wraps & Graphics, who are a 'By Official Appointment' partner of Latics.

“I am absolutely made up with it," he said after seeing the finished product.

John Ronan with his new Latics-themed car

"Kris from Skullhouse Wraps & Graphics has done a brilliant job with it and it looks better than I expected.

"This has made a lifelong Latics fan very happy!”

#BELIEVE FansFund Founders and season ticket holders entered the competition to win a wrap from the club's 'By Official Appointment' partner, who now have an exclusive offer available to all Latics supporters!

Firstly, all supporters will get 15 per cent off any similar design or wrap from Skullhouse Wraps and Graphics, while #BELIEVE FansFund Founders will receive 25 per cent off.

John Ronan with his new Latics-themed car