Wigan Athletic fan sees startling prediction come true, away fans arrive to match in style - The weekend's best Championship tweets

Wigan Athletic were disappointed to end their three match unbeaten streak with a 2-0 away loss to Fulham last Friday night, as goals from Joe Bryan and Tom Cairney saw the hosts bag all three points at Craven Cottage. Elsewhere, Leeds United dropped precious ground in the Championship title race after a shock 1-0 away loss to recently promoted Charlton Athletic, while West Bromwich Albion maintained their unbeaten record with a fine 2-0 victory away to QPR.

Well, onwards and upwards, and the Latics will be looking to bounce back with a win at home to Birmingham City - who also lost at the weekend - on Tuesday evening. Here's our round-up of the best Tweet from every match in last round of Championship fixtures...