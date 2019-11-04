Wigan Athletic fans back boss to deliver, Reading sensation runs rings around Millwall - Championship Tweets of the Weekend

Last weekend's thrilling Championship action saw a three way tie open up at the top of the table, with Preston North End, Leeds United, and Swansea City, while the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City all dropped precious points in the battle for promotion.

At the bottom end of the table, Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Wigan Athletic all succumbed to defeat, with the threat of relegation becoming ever more real as the season continues to progress. Here's our rundown of the best social media fan reactions from each of the second tier's fixtures last weekend...