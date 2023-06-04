News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic fans' group meets with club owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi after 'takeover green light'

A representative from the Wigan Athletic supporter groups has met with owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi, who has confirmed he has agreed a deal to sell the club.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th Jun 2023, 22:16 BST- 1 min read

While the prospective buyer remains anonymous, a supporter representative joined Lisa Nandy MP in impressing the importance of strict due diligence to Mr Al Jasmi.

Read More
Wigan Athletic takeover in process - subject to EFL approval

Earlier on Sunday, board members Tom Markham and Oliver Gottmann resigned from their positions, leaving chairman Talal Al Hammad as the sole board member.

Wigan Athletic's DW StadiumWigan Athletic's DW Stadium
The statement, released on behalf of the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club, PWU Podcast, the Mudhutter fanzine, Central Latics, Independent Latics and Pie at Night – a fans’ conglomerate backed by Wigan Today - read: “Following the club statement this evening, the fan groups can confirm that a representative met with Mr Al Jasmi this evening to discuss the proposed sale of the club subject to EFL approval.

“Alongside Lisa Nandy MP we were able to raise concerns regarding thorough due diligence of any prospective buyer.

"We have no further information at this time but the channels of communication are open and we will update fans as soon as we know more.”