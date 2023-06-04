Wigan Athletic fans' group meets with club owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi after 'takeover green light'

While the prospective buyer remains anonymous, a supporter representative joined Lisa Nandy MP in impressing the importance of strict due diligence to Mr Al Jasmi.

Earlier on Sunday, board members Tom Markham and Oliver Gottmann resigned from their positions, leaving chairman Talal Al Hammad as the sole board member.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

The statement, released on behalf of the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club, PWU Podcast, the Mudhutter fanzine, Central Latics, Independent Latics and Pie at Night – a fans’ conglomerate backed by Wigan Today - read: “Following the club statement this evening, the fan groups can confirm that a representative met with Mr Al Jasmi this evening to discuss the proposed sale of the club subject to EFL approval.

“Alongside Lisa Nandy MP we were able to raise concerns regarding thorough due diligence of any prospective buyer.