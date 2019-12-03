Wigan Athletic fans react to drawing Leicester City in the FA Cup

Here is a selection of fans’ reaction on social media to Wigan Athletic’s third-round FA Cup to Premier League side Leicester City.

Latics - winners in 2013 - will meet Brendan Rodgers' high-flying side on January 4...

@JamesSaintLatic: “Shame we’ve got Leicester, quite like them. Shame to knock them out. #wafc.”

@fizzywhizzy2: “Leicester away in the cup. Couldn't be happier with the draw. Unless it was to be City.... Giant killing spree here we come!! #WAFC.”

@liamrknowles_: “Now that is boring.”

Jeff Ellis: “It’s going to be a cricket score in the last ten minutes.”

Adam Fillingham: “We’ll make Southampton look good.”

Liam Baldwin: “Hahahahah keep it below 10-0 lads.”

Jordan McEnerney: “We’re a sicker for punishment that’s for sure.”

Steve Hill: “ If we win the cup with Cookie in charge, it would be a miracle the size not seen on this planet in a billion years. Cracking day out.”

Craig Melling: “Probs beat Leicester there and lose Saturday at Luton. Just Latics all over that. One away win all season away at Leicester.”

David Ashton: “That’s the end of that then. We can concentrate on getting relegated.”