Wigan Athletic first summer signing attracted by club’s ‘project’ with season-long loan deal from Brentford

Wigan Athletic have confirmed their first summer signing in Brentford youngster Michael Olakigbe on a season-long loan.

The winger has signed until the end of the 2024/25 season subject to EFL, FA and Premier League approval, and says he was attracted by the ‘sound of the project they are building at Wigan Athletic’ following his temporary deal from Brentford.

A product of the Queens Park Rangers academy, London-born Olakigbe joined Brentford from Fulham in the summer of 2022 and made an instant impact at the Gtech Community Stadium by helping Brentford B to the Premier League Cup with 27 appearances for the young outfit.

Michael Olakigbe becomes Wigan Athletic's first summer signing ahead of the 2024/25 League One season

The 20-year-old recently committed his future with the Premier League side until the summer of 2028, and has played a total of 12 times for the club’s first-team, having made his senior bow in September against Newport County in the Carabao Cup.

The England youth international also spent last season on loan at fellow League One club, Peterborough United.

On his move, Olakigbe said: "I recently met the manager and sporting director and I really liked the sound of the project they are building at Wigan Athletic.

“The way Wigan like to play is exactly the style that suits my game and that is really important to me as I look to further my career.

“I played against Wigan last season and I was impressed with how they played exciting attacking football. I’m looking forward to linking up with the squad in pre-season.

“The club has a great history and the fans are really passionate. I can’t wait to play in front of them next season.”

Latics boss Shaun Maloney added: "Michael is a talented winger who can play off both the left and right side.

"He is very direct, wants to play attacking football and he will therefore fit well into our squad and the way we want to play.

“I'm very pleased that we have managed to sign Michael. Not only does he have all the qualities that we are looking for as an attacking player, but he is hungry to succeed with us and

I’m looking forward to working with him.”