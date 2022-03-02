1 Bouncebackability! Not for the first time this season, Latics responded to adversity in the perfect manner. Again, it wasn't the most polished 90-minute performance, with visitors Fleetwood undoubtedly having the better of the opening half-an-hour. But two goals in five minutes before half-time from Will Keane and James McClean - two players with 'Premier League' quality, according to Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth last week - gutted the Cod Army. After that, it was all about game management, with Latics not having to get out of second year in the second period.

2 Red mist! Unfortunately, some of the gloss was taken off the victory in the sixth added minute with James McClean’s red card. When players of both sides rushed towards a scrum just inside the Latics box, there was a certain inevitability McClean would be in the middle of it. It was even less of a shock to see Joe Garner had been the subject of his ire. Replays showed it was Garner who clearly instigated the skirmish, with McClean claiming he'd been 'punched, head(butted) and kicked' before retaliating. Of course, everyone is entitled to defend themselves when under attack. And it would be remiss not to mention the now-regular torrent of abuse McClean is subject to, which is shamefully ignored by the authorities. But with a three-match ban on the way - ruling him out of the crunch clash at MK Dons next weekend - his reaction will cost him, and Latics. Garner, too, will miss massive games in Fleetwood's survival fight. Leam Richardson reckoned both men 'should know better'. Harsh...but fair.

Graeme Shinnie in action against Fleetwood

3 Ban-fair? McClean isn't the only suspension blow for Leam Richardson at a crucial time. Tendayi Darikwa's booking was his 10th of the campaign, and Richardson revealed after the game Graeme Shinnie has now hit double figures - including six at Derby. Both now face a two-game ban. In addition, Max Power's yellow card took him to nine, joining Callum Lang on that mark. Both Darikwa and Shinnie - along with McClean - will miss the upcoming games against Wimbledon and MK Dons. Power and Lang must watch their step on Saturday to ensure they are on the field for the crucial trip to the roundabout capital of the world.

4 Cleaning up! Ben Amos again didn't have much to do, but he'll have been pleased to collect another clean sheet on behalf of the backline. All of Amos' involvement came in the opening half-an-hour, when Shayden Morris in particular was giving the left side of the Latics defence a testing time. But Latics have dominated plenty of games this term only to concede a late or sloppy goal, so the shut-out was a real boost.