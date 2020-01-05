Wigan Athletic: Five things we learned from Leicester City (a)

Paul Kendrick reflects on five talking points from Wigan Athletic's 2-0 defeat at Leicester City in the third round of the FA Cup...



1 All or nothing now! Paul Cook made all the right noises pre-match about taking the FA Cup seriously, but one suspects the Latics boss won't be too downhearted about being eliminated at the first hurdle. Cook admitted earlier in the week next weekend's visit of Bristol City was of far more importance, and Latics are now free to concentrate all their energies on retaining their Championship status - which will be the only factor in determining the success of this season.

2 VAR-y bad idea. Latics had their first taste of VAR at the King Power Stadium, and it was every bit as bad as we'd feared it would be. Jamal Lowe's fantastic volley, off Tom Pearce's brilliant delivery, deserved a goal, and gave something for the 1,500 Latics fans who made the trip something to cheer. To have those celebrations cut short, and the 'goal' then expunged from the records - because Pearce failed to clip his toenails before the game - left a sour taste in the mouth. It's football...but not as we know it. Or want it.

3 An eventful debut! Tom Pearce certainly won't forget his first outing as a Wigan Athletic player in a hurry. The summer signing from Leeds has had to wait patiently for his opportunity, having arrived with an existing injury. To put through his own goal inside 20 minutes was not exactly the way he wanted to introduce himself to the Latics fans. But the way he responded will be of far more significance in the long run. He showed great character to put the gaffe out of his mind and put in a promising display, which deserved to have been rewarded with an assist for the disallowed goal.

4 Not throwing in the Dowell just yet. Kieran Dowell also made an encouraging first appearance in a Latics shirt, despite only joining the club 24 hours earlier from Everton. The 22-year-old may not have pulled up any trees on loan with Derby in the first half of the campaign. But he showed enough during his first 90 minutes to suggest he could be an asset for Paul Cook's men between now and May. His cultured left foot - why are right foots never 'cultured'? - could be a source of joy between now and May. Hopefully Latics can find a way of getting the best out of it

5 No average Joe. Aside from Jamal Lowe's 'goal', the biggest cheer of the night from the away end was the arrival from the bench of Joe Gelhardt, on the hour mark. Which was matched shortly after, when the Young England star showed he is no respecter of reputations by going straight through England left-back Ben Chilwell - who was trying to waste a bit of time - right in front of the Latics fans. Wiganers have shown they will always get behind 'one of our own', but this lad's attitude, personality - and, of course, talent - marks him as a real fans' favourite already. And hopefully X Factor ability that could have a big part to play in the relegation run-in.