Wigan Athletic forward Kieffer Moore hoping to make his grandad proud by making his international debut for Wales tonight

Wigan Athletic new-boy Kieffer Moore is hoping to make his grandad the proud by making his international debut for Wales in the European Championship qualifying clash against Azerbaijan tonight

Moore made his comeback from a calf injury in the 0-0 draw with his old club Barnsley on Saturday.

And now the forward has linked up with the Wales squad and hopes to make his debut for Ryan Giggs side at the Cardiff City Stadium tonight.

Cornwall native Moore qualifies due to his Welsh grandad, Raymond Moore.

And the striker is now hungry to make his first international appearance.

He said: “My Grandad is from Wales. He is very proud and he is buzzing.”

Moore linked up with the Wales squad in May but was injured by the time the games came around in June.

But having recovered from a calf knock sustained at Middlesbrough on August 20, he is determined to take his chance this time.

He said: “The last call-up I got injured. That was unlucky, I couldn’t feature in the game.

“But this time I plan to be fully fit, ready to go and hopefully make my first appearance for Wales.”

And Moore says training with the likes of Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale has been amazing as he hopes to share the pitch with the Galactico this weekend.

“Training is amazing,” he enthused. “Getting to train with the likes of Gareth Bale and all those types of players...it’s good to see what they are really like and test yourself at the same time.”

“Everything you need is on your doorstep. It is really good, everything is really professional. They have not left any stone unturned.

Moore is not the only Latics man on international duty this week.

David Marshall and Charlie Mulgrew are also in Euro 2020 qualifying action for Scotland, who take on Russia at Hampden Park tonight.

While Joe Gelhardt and Jensen Weir are off on England U18 duty, Kyle Joseph and Luke Robinson will link up with the Scotland Under-19 team.

Goalkeeper Bobby Jones has also been called up to the Republic of Ireland Under-19 squad.