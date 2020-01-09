Wigan Athletic forward linked with two Championship clubs

Two Championship clubs who have been linked with a January move for Wigan Athletic striker Devante Cole.

Sky Sports report Hull City and Luton Town are both interested in the 24-year-old, whose contract at the DW Stadium expires at the end of the season.

The striker, who spent the first half of the campaign in Scotland with Motherwell, returned to his parent club during the Christmas period.

But Paul Cook admitted at the weekend that Cole, who hasn’t started a game for Latics since joining from Fleetwood for a modest fee in January 2018, won’t be staying long.

“He won’t be coming back on board here, no,” revealed the Latics boss.

“Devante’s future is not with the club.

“His contract’s up in the summer, he’s been out on loan, and the reality is it’ll be Devante’s choice in general.

“But there’ll be no playing time for him at Wigan Athletic.”

Cole scored four goals during his 21 appearances for Motherwell.

He played 16 times for Burton of League One during a similar loan spell last term, scoring twice.

The son of former Manchester United striker and England international Andrew Cole, Devante has struggled for game time ever since joining the Latics from Fleetwood Town in 2018.

Cole has featured just seven times for Wigan in the past two years, all of those appearances coming as a substitute.