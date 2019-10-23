Wigan Athletic forward Massey: Our poor away run is crazy

Gavin Massey will have his sights firmly set on the Holy Grail of back-to-back wins when Wigan Athletic travel to Derby tonight.

Latics will travel to the East Midlands full of confidence after Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

But they’ll have to smash their infamous away-day hoodoo if they are to repeat the trick against the Rams.

Only once in the last 14 months have Latics won on the road, and completed back-to-back wins, when their 2-1 victory at Leeds on Good Friday was followed up by an Easter Monday win over Preston.

Massey scored both goals at Leeds that day and, having also found the net in last season’s 2-1 defeat at Derby, he’s hoping to be a central figure again tonight.

“We’ve got to take the confidence from the weekend into Derby, we’ve got to try and target back-to-back wins,” he told the Wigan Post.

“And it would be so nice to get that elusive away win after so long.

“It’s crazy to be honest, how the form can be so different at home and away.

“It’s not like we’re not trying, or playing a different way – I don’t know what it is.

“It’s the same game, same grass, same players, same supporters watching, same everything.

“There’s just been so many examples of us playing well and coming away with nothing for whatever reason.

“The small margins just haven’t been going our way, and hopefully we can turn that around at Derby.”

Massey has fond memories of the trip to Derby after putting Latics ahead last year, before the Rams hit back.

“I remember going there last year and we took the lead, before they came back with two freak goals to win it,” he added.

“I managed to score that day, so hopefully that’ll be a good omen and we can make it back-to-back wins.”

Kick-off is 7.45pm and the game will be live on Sky Sports’ red button. After this game, Latics travel to Bristol City on Sunday.